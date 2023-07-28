NMCRA Doubles Tennis Tournament draws big crowd

By Isaac Potter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Many around Aroostook County came to play in the Doubles Tennis tournament in Caribou.

A total of 14 total teams and 28 players competed. These were the winners in each division. In the Grade 6th and 7th girls division, Emily LaPierre & Taylor Adams of Van Buren defeated MaKayla Rhinebolt & Maddie Stevens of Caribou. In the Grade 6th and 7th boys division, Sammy Chartier & Ike Bubar of Fort Fairfield defeated Reid Dugal and Aiden MacFarland of Presque Isle. In the Grade 8th and 9th girls division, Carly Levesque & Anna Griffeth of Caribou defeated Palo Nason & Rachel Rolan of Fort Fairfield. And in the Grade 8th and 9th boys division, Ben Bouchard & James Bennett of Caribou defeated Ben Chartier of Fort Fairfield & Jacob Bennett of Presque Isle. Matt Bouchard of the Caribou Rec Department says the tournament was the biggest Doubles Tournament Caribou has held in a few years.

