Over $65 million in federal funding for Aroostook County Projects set for full congressional vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the advancement of $65,227,000 in federal funding for projects across Aroostook County. This funding awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.

Under the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bill, over $14 million has been appropriated for various operations in the County, including Cary Medical Center, Northern Maine Community College, and The Aroostook Medical Center d/b/a Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Under the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, over $3 million has been requested for the Fort Fairfield Utilities District and the Houlton Water Company to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure within the respective towns.

If approved by the Senate and House, the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill will grant over $42 million to cities and agencies across the County. The potential recipients include the City of Caribou, Houlton Water Company, Houlton Region Two School of Applied Technology, Maine Department of Transportation for Aroostook County, Mi’kmaq Nation, and the Presque Isle International Airport.

The Commerce, Justice, and Science bill will allocate $57,000 to the Houlton Police Department to purchase equipment to assist in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

Under the Agriculture and Rural Development bill, the Town of St. Agatha and the University of Maine Presque Isle would receive funds. The Town of St. Agatha has requested $450,000 to construct an ADA-compliant municipal building that will serve as an emergency response and warning center. The University of Maine Presque Isle has requested $4,000,000 to renovate the Gauvin Family Center for Cultural Arts in Wieden Hall.

A comprehensive list of the County projects can be found below.

Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education

Cary Medical Electronic Medical Records Infrastructure Improvement

Recipient : Cary Medical Center

Project Location : Caribou, ME

Amount Requested : $9,800,000

Project Purpose : For facilities and equipment to support an electronic medical records platform.

Diesel Hydraulic Program Expansion

Recipient: Northern Maine Community College

Project Location: Presque Isle, ME

Amount Requested: $410,000

Project Purpose: To purchase equipment for a vocational training program.

NMCC Technology Upgrades

Recipient : Northern Maine Community College (NMCC)

Project Location : Presque Isle, ME

Amount Requested : $550,000

Project Purpose : To upgrade communications equipment on NMCC’s campus.

A.R. Gould Hospital Cancer Equipment Upgrades

Recipient: The Aroostook Medical Center d/b/a Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

Project Location: Presque Isle, ME

Amount Requested: $3,016,000

Project Purpose: To purchase radiation therapy equipment for cancer treatment.

Ashland Ambulance Service

Recipient: Ashland Ambulance Service

Project Location: Ashland, ME

Amount Requested: $431,000

Project Purpose: To purchase an ambulance and first responder equipment.

Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies

Fort Fairfield Utilities District for Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements

Recipient: Fort Fairfield Utilities District

Project Location: Fort Fairfield, ME

Amount Requested: $1,592,000

Project Purpose: To upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Fort Fairfield.

Houlton Water Company for Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements

Recipient: Houlton Water Company

Project Location: Houlton, ME

Amount Requested: $1,763,000

Project Purpose: To upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Houlton.

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development

Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department Upgrade

Recipient : City of Caribou

Project Location : Caribou, ME

Amount Requested : $1,359,000

Project Purpose : To rehabilitate the Caribou Fire Department’s living quarters for first responders and improve ADA-accessibility.

Houlton Water Company Line Upgrade

Recipient: Houlton Water Company

Project Location: Houlton, ME

Amount Requested: $1,749,000

Project Purpose: To upgrade one of the main sub-transmission feeds for the Houlton Water Company.

Houlton Region Two School of Applied Technology

Recipient: Houlton Region Two School of Applied Technology

Project Location: Houlton, ME

Amount Requested: $660000

Project Purpose: The building is currently experiencing unreliable heating and ventilation systems and uses old, outdated equipment. Updates would support operational needs and allow the school to continue to train Maine’s future workforce.

Cross Lake Township – New Canada State Route 161 Reconstruction

Recipient : Maine Department of Transportation

Project Location : Aroostook County, ME

Amount Requested : $10,400,000

Project Purpose : To reconstruct a portion of State Route 161 from Cross Lake Township to New Canada.

Fort Kent State Route 161 Reconstruction

Recipient : Maine Department of Transportation

Project Location : Fort Kent, ME

Amount Requested : $8,000,000

Project Purpose : To reconstruct a portion of State Route 161 in Fort Kent.

Mi’kmaq Transportation Safety Improvements

Recipient: Mi’kmaq Nation

Project Location: Presque Isle, ME

Amount Requested: $530,000

Project Purpose: To improve the streets and sidewalks by Bon-Aire housing site.

Presque Isle International Airport Modernization

Recipient: Presque Isle International Airport

Project Location: Presque Isle, ME

Amount Requested: $20,462,000

Project Purpose: This funding would be used to implement critical updates and modernizations with a full replacement of the existing terminal that was built in 1954.

Commerce, Justice, and Science

Houlton Police Department Equipment

Recipient : Houlton Police Department

Project Location : Houlton, ME

Amount Requested : $57,000

Project Purpose : To purchase equipment to assist in criminal investigations and prosecutions, including those related to illegal narcotics detection.

Agriculture and Rural Development

St. Agatha Municipal Building

Recipient: Town of St. Agatha

Project Location: St. Agatha, ME

Amount Requested: $450,000

Project Purpose: To construct an ADA-compliant municipal building that serves as an emergency response and warning center.

UMPI Auditorium Renovation

Recipient: University of Maine at Presque Isle

Project Location: Presque Isle, ME

Amount Requested: $4,000,000

Project Purpose: Renovation of the Gauvin Family Center for Cultural Arts in Wieden Hall.

