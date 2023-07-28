Shower and Storm Chances Late, Changing Pattern for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday Morning everyone. We are starting the morning off on a dry and sunny note and as a result our temperatures have once again started off on the cooler side this morning into the upper 50s and low 60s. The other story has been some patchy areas of dense fog developing. We are slowly making improvements, but you want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time on your commute as some spots have not seen the fog burn off yet.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows us caught in between two systems. We have a stronger front sliding to our south into the Atlantic and another system just scraping by the crown of Maine. This will result in our weather to become more unsettled throughout the day with shower and storm chances arriving this afternoon and evening. This front will also cool off our temperatures considerably to below average. One we go get through those shower and storm chances this evening, a stronger area of high pressure advances to the north creating drier conditions through the weekend and early work week.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon eventually increase into the low to middle 80s. Going hour by hour for you, we hang onto drier conditions throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Some cloud cover is likely, but that will result in more of a mix of sun and clouds overall. The best chance for shower and storms developing will likely be centered towards the mid to late evening. Not everyone will have thunderstorms, but areas that do pick up on thunderstorm activity will see moderate to heavier bands of rainfall resulting in moderate rainfall accumulations overall. This is when the bulk of the rain accumulation will lie between now and tomorrow. Showers and storms taper off after midnight with clouds slowly clearing out. That will bring us more sunshine and drier conditions for tomorrow morning. Because not everyone will have showers and storms develop it will be more of a split forecast in terms of our overnight lows. Areas to the north will see lows fall back closer to the average low mark into the upper 50s and low 60s with the rest of the region falling back into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Drier conditions return tomorrow with the possibility of an isolated shower developing. Anything we do see will be very limited and quick to move out of the region. While we return to drier conditions our highs fall below average into the middle 70s. Sunday will be the better of the two days this weekend with plenty of sunshine in store throughout the daytime. Highs will eventually reach the middle 70s.

