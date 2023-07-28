Van Buren gears up for “Christmas in July”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The town of Van Buren is gearing up for an eventful weekend. A fundraiser, the Family 5K Glow Run is kicking off Van Buren’s Christmas in July Craft Fair event tonight. This is sponsored by Van Buren’s Project Grad and The Austin James West Memorial Scholarship Fund, something they do every year.

Sherry Ouellette Glow Run Organizer: “The scholarship fund was started in 2016 after my son Austin died of suicide. The community has been very supportive we have been able to award over $15,000 in scholarship to Aroostook County seniors. So this is just another event that helps us continue that Legacy.”

Registration for tonight’s “Family 5K Glow Run starts at 7 pm at Van Buren’s American Legion, the proceeds will go to 2024 seniors. Van Buren’s Christmas in July Craft Fair event begins tomorrow at 9 am and lasts until 4 pm at Van Buren Community Center.

