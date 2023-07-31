A Closer Look: Solar and Net Energy Billing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Recently solar projects have been popping up all over the county, with many flyers hitting mailboxes, offering ratepayers savings on their utility bills, but is it all too good to be true? NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“It is very confusing and a lot of customers/ratepayers are frustrated and angry because it is very difficult to understand, there’s a number of problems with it.”

William Harwood, Public Advocate for the State outlines some of the frustrations, misconceptions and concerns his office has heard from ratepayers regarding solar projects and the state’s Net Energy Billing program, which creates an incentive for renewable energy generation. According to Harwood, those who sign up for these solar projects are often enrolled before the project is complete, and must wait to see any benefit.

“When you sign up, nothing happens, because typically you sign up long before the particular project is in commercial operation and you don’t see any savings on your bill until the project is actually generating electricity.”

Once the project goes online, those enrolled will start to see solar credits applied to their electric bill. Harwood goes on to say another issue they’ve encountered is discrepancies in billing, which Harwood says is due to the way the Net Energy Billing program was rolled out.

“A lot of this is growing pains as we roll out the Net Energy Billing, it is just one more feature of this program that we have real concerns about whether this program is working well and does benefit rate payers.”

Harwood says the true impact of the net energy billing program lies in Stranded Costs, which is included in every electricity bill, regardless of whether you are a solar subscriber or not. The utility collects the Stranded Costs, which are then transferred to generators as solar credits.

“All of this is very “inside baseball” for those of us that do it for a living, and it’s not at all intuitive but Net Energy Billing is included in the Stranded Cost which is not the same as your Standard Offer, that’s your supply, and it’s not the same as your Transmission and Distribution, that’s the cost of owning and operating the poles and wires. The stranded cost is the place where the utilities capture all of the government programs that they are ordered to implement and right now Net energy billing is the biggest component of stranded cost. We’ve just increased stranded costs on July 1st, and included there was over 100 million dollars of Net energy billing cost.”

But despite the growing pains associated with renewable energy and the net energy billing program as a whole, Harwood says there are benefits to signing up for a solar project.

“The program will benefit ratepayers that sign up for them, you have to be careful, know what you’re getting into, but the program does have benefits for participating ratepayers”

The Office of the Public Advocate includes a number of resources and information regarding solar projects and net energy billing for ratepayers.

https://www.maine.gov/meopa/electricity/community_solar

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.