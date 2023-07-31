Community Block Party

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Saturday, July 29, was a busy day for Hub Coffee. Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program (AFFM) partnered with Hub Coffee to throw a block party for the community to take part in. Folks came to Hub Coffee with gift bags and gift cards in hand to be distributed to teens in foster care later this week.

AFFM and Hub Coffee created a party atmosphere using decorations and multiple lawn games for people to use which drew many people in as Dakota Koch, assistant manager of Hub Coffee explains.

Koch said, ”We just kind of worked together to figure out what would be a good way to bring something fun and inviting, but also really benefit teens in the community. Any time we decorate the porch and advertise that we have some sort of fundraiser or community event going on, people in the county really show up for it. I would love to see this happen again I think that there are a lot of people in our community that love to support and help others and sometimes we just need an idea to spark how we can do that.”

Resource and Family Specialist for AFFM --Sarah Hatt-- said, “We’ve had a really good turnout we are just thankful for everyone who’s shown up and who’s donated gifts and made donations inside.”

Both Hatt and Koch say how impressed they are by the county’s willingness to show support and help others in the community. Hatt says that people can still continue to donate to Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine by getting in contact with the organization through AFFM.net or by their Facebook page.

