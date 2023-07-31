Drug Arrest Leads to Conviction

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - An investigation was started on Jan. 3, 2023, after Sgt. Travis Smith received information that led the Houlton Police Department to a suspected drug trafficker in the community. After an initiated vehicle stop on Smyrna Street, Sgt. Smith and Officer Jacob Goodman started an investigation of 35-year-old Justin L. Barry of Houlton. Barry was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges when the investigation resulted in HPD confiscating 892.65 grams (1.96) pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated street value of $89,256.

On July 14, Barry was convicted of a Class A crime of Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Drugs and a Class D crime of Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs. Barry was sentenced to 12 years, with all suspended but five years. Upon his release, Barry will be on probation for four additional years.

