Houlton Walmart adds “sensory-friendly” shopping hours

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton Walmart announced the temporary addition of ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping hours, which aim to provide a “calmer shopping environment”.

Some of the accommodations to create this environment include reducing the lighting, lowering the volume of music, and employees working more quietly and being more readily available to assist shoppers.

Maureen Foss, from Innovation Behavior Services, stated that this accommodation is important to creating an inclusive atmosphere. She stated that making shopping accessible is critical to allowing individuals to shop independently and freely. Foss stated, “It allows individuals to make choices based on their preferences and the availability of products instead of having others choose for them or avoiding making choices due to the need to escape an aversive environment. It leads to increased interactions with others, an increase in social opportunities, assists in the ability to establish and maintain supportive relationships, supports community integration (as opposed to isolation), and decreases dependence on others for care and support.“

Foss expressed that accessibility is critical to an independent shopping experience. She said, “The one thing we all want is to have some control over our lives. Increased accessibility makes this possible for many individuals identified with a disability.”

Additionally, Dr. Chris Barthold from Innovation Behavior Services commented on the importance of sensory friendly shopping. Dr. Barthold emphasized the significance this kind of shopping environment may have not just on individuals, but on their friends and family, too. Dr. Barthold said, “While we can work with individuals to help them better tolerate environments where they might be uncomfortable, a lot of families decline because it’s hard to deal with the public’s reaction. Therefore, a less crowded, less stimulating environment might be helpful not only to the individual but also those around them. They will be surrounded by people who “get it” and this might bring some comfort to them.”

Dr. Barthold continued that it is important that these kinds of accommodations do not isolate neurodivergent individuals, stating, “Sensory friendly shopping times are a good start, but must be coupled with education for the public about neurodiversity and promoting acceptance any time of the day.”

The hours will run every Saturday from 8-10am from the end of July to the beginning of September.

