Kids Embrace Unicycling Thrills with Ashland One Wheelers

Ashland, Maine (WAGM) - Discover a fantastic way to keep kids active this summer - unicycling! WAGM recently chatted with the Ashland One Wheelers to explore the exciting world of unicycling.

Linda Milligan: ”Normally when we’re teaching the kids, we just say, You’re going to hang out here and, Yeah, Exactly what you’re doing when you’re doing that without hanging on to anything, it’s called idling”.

Every Tuesday night from 6-8, and occasionally on Fridays, around a dozen enthusiastic kids gather in Ashland for a session of one-wheel riding and pure fun. Initially, teaching this skill was challenging, but Milligan devised a motivating chart that proved to be the key to their progress and improvement.

Linda Milligan: “When we first started, we didn’t really know how to get kids motivated and focused. So, we made this chart. And basically, in order to get your name on this chart, you have to be able to go unassisted from the chute to that first pole. So that’s if your name is on the board, that means you’ve done that, you have to do it; We don’t allow it. Just be once you have to do it five times”.

Since joining the group, many of the kids have made remarkable progress and developed a genuine passion for the sport of unicycling.

Rawlie Morrow: What I started; I was very squirrelly. We call it squirrelly is when you like when you’re riding a unicycle. And I kept I stopped being squirrelly and I learned how to bunny hop. It’s when you would grab on to the seat and then you just jump without a pole for like a few seconds”.

Their development has led to numerous thrilling and exciting moments during their unicycling journey.

Mathew Fasciani:” Probably when I first was when I first got my name on the board on the chart for who came from the first, like when I made it across the room, I was the first one to get my name on the board.

Milligan highlights that Unicycling goes beyond skill development and athleticism; it also substantially enhances their confidence. However, she emphasizes that it’s not a walk in the park, it challenges them to grow and excel in the process.

Linda Milligan:” When they see that they can do it, then they then they can really believe in themselves. If I can do this, then I can probably do anything. The other thing that they really need to learn is and they learned through, you know, cycling is it is not a straight progression. You make it to get your name on that board and you make it to the pole. That doesn’t mean the next time you get on the unicycle, that’s going to happen. There’s a lot of failing, but you just keep trying”.

Despite its challenges, the kids find immense joy in the thrill of taking on the unicycling challenge.

Oliver Roberts: “I like doing hard things and I feel like it gets easier and easier the way we go on. I had been taught that if you may not like some stuff sometimes, you may not be very good at it, but you keep trying. You might get better at it, but I’m worried”.

These young unicyclists’ dedication is evident as they have invested substantial time to reach their current level, but it clearly has also been a lot of fun.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

