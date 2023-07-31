A Need for Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The number of children currently in the foster care system is high. Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & the Kinship Program (AFFM) is an organization that supports families who foster and adopt, and also teaches how we can get involved.

”There are 220 children in foster care in Aroostook County as of May 1st this year. And that number stays pretty consistent, and it is quite a high number, especially for our population,” Hatt said.

Sarah Hatt is a Resource and Family Specialist for AFFM. She says the need for foster families is high in the state, especially for teenagers in the County.

“After reaching the age of 18, 20% of US youth who are in foster care will be homeless. And I think that is the case in Maine as well,” Hatt said.

According to Hatt, in Aroostook County, the number of kids in foster care outweighs the number of people looking to adopt or foster.

“So, if folks are looking or interested in becoming foster parents and becoming licensed then they can contact A Family For Me which is a different agency than Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine,” Hatt said.

Hatt encourages families to adopt or foster. She says people are often reluctant to adopt a teenager, but wants people to be reassured that AFFM can offer the support and training they have learned from their own experiences.

“All of our staff at AFFM have either been foster parents or they’ve adopted, or they have some lived experience within the foster system and all of our kinship navigators have experienced within the kinship program as well,” Hatt said.

Hatt says It takes a village to raise a child, but that child can change a village for the better. For more information about adoption, you can go to affm.net or message them on Facebook.

