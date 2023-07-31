A Shower or Two Tomorrow, with Below Average Temperatures Lasting into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Today ended up being more of a gloomy day compared to what I was expecting at the end of last week. The cold front making its way through the region today had more of a punch keeping us under cloudy skies and steady showers well into the afternoon hours for some spots. Things have tapered off for the most part this evening, but we’re not out of the woods in terms of shower chances just yet. Another weak disturbance is expected to pass through during the afternoon hours tomorrow, bringing more isolated shower chances to the forecast. Showers taper off, with skies clearing out once again tomorrow night, setting us up for more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures for the middle of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows skies clearing out, resulting in cooler temperatures overnight and into tomorrow morning. Clear skies to start the day tomorrow will result in warmer temperatures during the morning hours, before cloud cover returns by the afternoon. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most places. Temperatures continue to cool off thanks to clear skies and light northwesterly winds, working together to allow for radiational cooling across the county.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with more sunshine. It overall will be a better day compared to today, however that doesn’t mean shower chances in the forecast are non-existent. Cloud cover is expected to return during the afternoon hours, with a few bubble-up showers and downpours expected. These showers will be more isolated in nature compared to today, meaning not everyone has the chance to see a shower like today. Showers will quickly taper off tomorrow evening, with skies clearing out and more sunshine expected to start the day Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today thanks to more sunshine. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s and even a few lower 70s during the late afternoon. The warming trend continues into Wednesday, after another round of chilly overnight lows tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

