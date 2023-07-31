Steady Rain Showers This Afternoon, Below Average Temps

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning everyone. We are starting the morning off on more of a cooler and less humid note. Most of the region has seen temperatures reaching the low to middle 50s. Along with the decline in our temperatures, our humidity levels have also dropped with dew points in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen dew points near the comfortable range and that looks to stick around for most of the work week.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Clouds have already begun increase as well leading us to some more areas of filtered sunshine. That’s because we have our next system right on our doorstep sitting just to our north. As it slowly drops southward over the crown of Maine, it will keep our temperatures well below average and will also provide us with some steadier rain showers this afternoon. Once we get through the afternoon, rain shower chances diminish until the end of the work week with high pressure getting back

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s keeping our highs below average. Going hour by hour for you, drier conditions continue through the course of the morning however, clouds will continue to increase. Rain showers begin to develop once we head into the lunchtime hours. Most of the rainfall accumulation will lie in areas south where we see steadier rain showers with minimal rainfall accumulations in the northern half of the county. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for an isolated rumble of thunder. Showers will taper off slowly once we head into the mid to late evening resulting in skies slowly clearing out. Lows will also stay well below average into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We spend another day with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow afternoon. Drier conditions prevail through the course of the daytime with some cloud cover expected. That will result in more of a mix of sun and clouds overall.

