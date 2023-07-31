Theft Leads to Drug Bust

MGN police lights
By Megan Waceken
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - On July 17, 2023, Sgt. Travis Smith arrested Presque Isle resident Craig A. Vrieze, 26, for two Class C crimes for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. And a Class E crime of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Sgt. Smith was dispatched to the Houlton Walmart after they reported a theft of their merchandise. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the Hannaford parking lot. Sgt. Smith identified the operator as Craig Vrieze. The stolen merchandise from Walmart was recovered in addition to the seizure of illegal drugs.

