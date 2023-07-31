UMFK Announces New Class For Athletic Hall Of Fame

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent will honor three inductees into the UMFK Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

UMFK will honor Odean Irons, class of 2018, Samantha Carrapellucci, class of 2017, and Brianna Krystek, class of 2017. According to UMFK, each individual “had a big impact on Bengal athletics as an athlete and has contributed to their communities since.”

The guidelines for this honor state that nominees must have been athletes who played and graduated from UMFK and must have made “outstanding contributions to UMFK athletics”. The nominees will only be eligible 5 years after graduation. The winners are chosen by a selection committee, who is made up of the Director of Athletics, Director of Alumni Affairs, UMFK Sports Information Director, alumni, all Athletics Head Coaches, a student athlete appointed by the coaches, a faculty athletics representative, and a faculty member.

Here is some information on the Inductees

Odean Irons: During his time at UMFK, he excelled as a men’s soccer player. He played a pivotal role in securing the USCAA National Championship in both 2015 and 2016. Recognized for his outstanding skills, he was named a USCAA All-American for three consecutive years (2015-2017) and earned a spot on the USCAA All-Academic Team in 2017. As a Midfielder/Utility player, he achieved 26 career goals and 25 career assists in 88 games, all of which he started. His contributions were duly acknowledged with the UMFK Most Valuable Teammate award in 2016, the UMFK Coaches Award in 2017, and the prestigious UMFK Terry Drown Scholastic Achievement Award in 2018.

Brianna Krystek: Attended UMFK from 2015 to 2017. Krystek is a multiple first team All-American for the volleyball team, she made 2 USCAA National Tournament Appearances, in 2015 and 2016. She finished her career with 781 career kills the most in school history, with 443 kills coming in one season which is also the most for one season, as well as 893.5 points which is also the most in school history

Samantha Carrapellucci: From 2012 to 2016, she was a remarkable four-year dual-sport athlete hailing from Fort Kent. As a homegrown talent, she achieved tremendous success during her time at the university. A standout in both women’s soccer and women’s basketball, she led her soccer team to three national championships and served as a team captain. In addition to her soccer achievements, she played a pivotal role in the women’s basketball team, scoring over 1000 points throughout her career.

For the fourteenth year running, UMFK will honor these individuals at an Induction Dinner and Ceremony on September 23, 2023.

