Destigmatizing Reaching Out for Help

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Focusing on mental health is very important. But often, mental health is ignored. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, men are more likely to ignore their mental health due to the stigmas built-up around receiving help. As Chief Operations Officer for the Northern Lighthouse Incorporated, Blake Hatt, and AMHC’s Program Director of Behavioral Health and Integration, Clement Deveau, explain how bringing attention to men’s mental health helps to destigmatize reaching out for support.

If you are struggling with mental health, you are not alone. Hatt says that 1 out of 10 men suffer from a mental disorder, but due to a stigma around needing help, men can often be reluctant to reach out.

Hatt “The goal is to raise awareness and bring that stigma down. So, that way, men -- just like anybody else-- can seek help from friends, family or from a mental health provider if they feel it’s necessary. It’s no different than going to the doctor if you’re concerned about your blood pressure or to take care of your physical health. Your mental health is no different. There is no shame in reaching out for support when you need the help.”

Deveau says less than half the number of men struggling with mental health are actively seeking help. Because of that, men are 4 times more likely to commit suicide than women, according to Deveau. For those in need of help, but reluctant to seek it, he says getting help doesn’t have to take place in a medical setting.

Deveau “A real proactive or early level support is people we are connected with that are important to us.”

Hatt also recommends support groups, but says there are other resources available to get help.

Hatt “In the event that someone is struggling and not sure we definitely like to promote the 988 line. It is a suicide and crisis support line that can be accessed 24/7 should anyone feel the need to reach out. It’s confidential and it’s free.”

Overall, both Hatt and Deveau say it’s important to remember you are not alone and there is no shame in getting help.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.