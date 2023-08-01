Easton Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Infant Son

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Mariah Dobbins, the Easton Woman accused of Manslaughter for the Death of her Infant Son, Jayden Raymond, due to Fentanyl has plead guilty, according to the Maine Attorney Generals Office.

Dobbins was previously scheduled to have her trial begin on August 8th in Caribou Superior Court. However It was discovered that Dobbins instead plead guilty to manslaughter.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, medical personnel and the Maine State Police were called to 311 Center Road in Easton for an unresponsive 1-year-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The child was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta for an autopsy and results had been pending. The investigation continued and Detectives received the results from the OCME which ruled the child’s death as a homicide.

Court documents from Aroostook Superior Court in Presque Isle say Dobbins allegedly caused the death of one-year-old Jaden Raymond “recklessly or with criminal negligence” on March 19th .

Dobbins was sentenced to 12 years in Prison with all but 4 suspended, meaning she will spend the next 4 years behind bars. She was also sentenced to 6 years probation with drug and alchohol conditions as well as no unsupervised contact with children under 12.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.