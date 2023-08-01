Enjoy the Sunshine! Cooler Temperatures Last into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. I wanted to start off this evening by taking a look back at the month of July. During the month, we saw 23 days with above average high temperatures, 6 days with below average high temperatures, and 2 days with around average high temperatures. This lead to one of the warmest months we’ve seen in Caribou’s record history. Combine the departure from averages for the month, and overall we trended 3 degrees above the average high temperature for the month.

Looking at low temperatures, this is what ended up causing the greatest amount of warming during the month of July. With 27 days of above average low temperatures, 2 days of below average low temperatures, and 2 days around average, July’s low temperatures showed the greater warmup across the region overall. Averaging out the days and departures from average, we trended 6 degrees above average, on average for the month of July.

I mentioned this last night, and can now confirm it tonight that July 2023 is not only the warmest July on record, but also the warmest month ever recorded in Caribou. Keep in mind data for Caribou only goes back to 1939, but this demonstrates just how warm the month was overall, and how low temperatures greatly impacted the month as a whole.

This evening’s weather setup shows the weak trough that moved through earlier today, sparking off the shower activity that we saw during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Showers have tapered off for the most part this evening. An area of high pressure continues to sit just to our west. This will eventually move overhead during the day tomorrow, providing the sunshine and nice weather to the region. The high will still be close enough to the region Thursday for one more nice day, however cloud cover will be increasing from the west Thursday night, leading to more shower chances going into Friday.

Clearing skies this evening will result in another nice overnight outside. We have the first of two full moons this month happening tonight, and with clear skies for most places, expect it to be a brighter night outside. By tomorrow morning, most spots will once again be waking up with clear skies, resulting in another nice start to the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight will once again cool off into the mid and upper 40s for most places. Westerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but will help temperatures, especially over western areas to cool off even further.

Plenty of sunshine is expected during the day tomorrow. Wednesday ends up being the best day of the work week with a lack of shower chances during the afternoon and evening hours. A few clouds could develop during the afternoon hours tomorrow, but overall it will be a nicer day compared to what we’ve seen the past two days. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. I think more towns have a better chance of making it into the lower 70s by the afternoon hours, as westerly winds once again remain light during the day.

