Local businesses compete in school supply drive competition

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Three businesses in the County are hosting a school supply drive competition to see who can raise the most supplies for local school districts.

Maine Bean and Tea, Mile 1 Nutrition, and Fuel ME Nutrition are all competing in a school supply drive competition. Each business will be collecting school supplies over the next month that will be donated to each respective school district. At the end of the month, they will see who has collected the most boxes of school supplies.

Patti Jo “PJ” Thompson, the owner and manager of Maine Bean & Tea, stated, “This world is tough right now and I think every nice thing we do for each other is only going to do our businesses better.” Danielle Daigle, the owner of Mile 1 Nutrition, commented on why she was eager to participate in the fundraiser. She stated, “The schools here in town locally are one of my biggest customers. They’ve contributed to my business throughout the past year so I figured why not contribute to them?”

The stores have chosen to make the fundraiser a competition in hopes that it will motivate more donations. Tammy McKinnon , the co-owner of Fuel ME Nutrition, explained that she hoped the competition would “get everyone, including our staff, excited to see who can get the most.”

To incentivize donations, the stores are all offering discounts to people who donate. PJ stated, “All three of us stores are doing a 10% discount – and I’m pretty sure if someone brought me a big box of supplies, I would just send them a drink.”

Although they are in the same business, all three owners emphasized the importance of working together to help local communities. “[This fundraiser is] showing the community that we are willing to work together to make things better. I think being better is the most important,” PJ said. Danielle continued, “[We own] a small business and it’s a small town and a small County you have to support each other instead of being competitive so I really like the fact that they’ve been more supportive than anything.”

The businesses hope this will become an annual fundraiser. “I’m hoping that next year I can get more businesses kind of in on the competition so that we can get all the school districts because my supplies will go to Caribou, Fuel ME’s will go to Presque Isle, and Mile 1′s will go to Fort Kent,” PJ said. “It doesn’t have to be a drink shop – I just want to get as many businesses owners in as I can so every school gets something.”

Tammy agreed, stating that she foresees more collaborations between the businesses in the future. She said, “We definitely want to collaborate more in the future, we just want to do fun things to help the communities.”

All donations for the supply drive can be dropped off in boxes at each of the stores. “We appreciate any donations,” Danielle said. “They can drop off here in Fort Kent, or if they’re in Caribou or Presque Isle – we have three locations so any donations are appreciated.”

The stores will be collecting donations from August 1st to the 26th. By collaborating with school administration, the businesses will ensure that donations are spread out across the schools within each district based on where supplies are needed the most.

