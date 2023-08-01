Longtime Houlton Parks & Recreation Program Director retires after 40+ years

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A longtime Aroostook County Parks and Recreation program director is getting done after more than 40 years in service. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Marie Carmichael, the Houlton Parks & Recreation Program Director, just spent her last day in that title. Carmichael is retiring after working more than 40 years with the program.

Marie Carmichael, Houlton Parks & Recreation Director, says “Growing up I have participated in our programs that were here and then I went on to go to the University of Maine at Presque Isle. I actually was in education, really didn’t sit with me so I kind of went on and took some rec and leisure programs. And then I graduated there in ‘81, and then ended up applying for the program coordinator position here in Houlton, and got it. And I have been here ever since.”

There have been many memories over the years for Carmichael. She says she’s enjoyed seeing the impact of this program on the lives of the kids’ who have participated over the years.

Marie Carmichael: “It’s been really enjoyable to see kids come into our programs and then they come back and work for us as staff members. They go off to college and some of them return and come back to volunteer for coaching and that sort of thing. So it’s been enjoyable seeing that cycle of participants to coming back to Houlton.”

As Carmichael steps down, and the new program director steps in, Carmichael has a few words of advice.

Marie Carmichael: “I think you have to listen to your community, and see what is trending, maybe for different activities. But just be there, listening is a big part of it, making sure you are doing what they would like to participate in. (shorter)

As Carmichael steps into a new chapter in her life, she plans on taking the time to explore and spend time with family.

Marie Carmichael: “To do recreation myself. Of course I want to make sure I spend more time with my family. I got four grandchildren, do some traveling maybe, but definitely participate in some recreation on my own with my families.”

Carmichael adds she is thankful for the community’s support and says she hopes people will continue to support their local recreation departments in Aroostook County.

Marie Carmichael: “Thank you to the community for all they have done to support our department and I hope for the future whoever comes back behind me will give them that same support. And I would like to say that in between here and Fort Kent, there are many many recreation departments. Not only do I want them to come here to our rec departments, but seek out their departments and their own communities, support them, participate in them, so that they continue to exist.”

A Recreation director that will always be remembered for the impact that she has had in the town of Houlton. Isaac Potter News Source Sports.

