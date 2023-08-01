MSAD 20 appoints new superintendent

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Tanya Staples has been named the new superintendent of MSAD 20.

Staples has been in the school system for 20 years and she expresses the importance of the superintendent role for both school and the town of Fort Fairfield. Staples stated, “Really you drive the education and what happens in your schools and I think a part of it is really supporting your administration and supporting your teachers and bringing new innovative ideas seeking out opportunities for professional development helping grow relationships between students and teachers, teachers and admin and with the community in a whole the school really the center of community and of the town so I think the superintendent really plays a role in bringing all of those people and pieces together.”

As the school year begins, Tanya Staples will use her position to focus on the students, teachers, and the taxpayers.

