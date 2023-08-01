Sunshine to Start, Pop Up Showers In the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We have seen the sunshine this morning, but as a result, our temperatures are off to a very cool start this morning. Most areas have seen temperatures only in the middle 40s since early this morning. The coldest spot on the map this morning was Estcourt sitting into the mid to upper 30s. While we are starting the morning off with plenty of sunshine, we do have some chances for pop up showers developing by this afternoon and evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the cold front responsible for providing yesterday’s showers and ushering in those above average temperatures now sitting well towards our south into the Atlantic. That will keep our highs below average to round out the work week. We also have a weaker trough sitting just overhead and that will provide us with the shower chances this afternoon. Anything we do see is expected to remain fairly isolated in nature.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will struggle to make it past the 70 degree mark for the second day in a row. Going hour by hour for you, we start the morning with fewer clouds. Shower chances don’t look to arrive until we head into the lunchtime hours. Because they will be so isolated, anything we do see will produce very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. Once we head into the overnight hours, shower chances are expected to taper off as we lose the cloud cover. So, while we will be waking up to some sunshine again tomorrow morning, temperatures will be off to another cooler start. Lows are expected to fall back closer to the middle 40s.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

Plenty of sunshine returns throughout the daytime tomorrow resulting in our highs eventually reaching closer to the average high mark into the low to middle 70s. Below average highs will likely stick around to round out the work week. Our next system arrives in time for Friday allowing our highs to once again struggle to make it past the 70s degree mark.

