Suspects face charges following incident at the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians athletic field

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Suspects face charges of Criminal Mischief and Driving to Endanger following an incident at the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians athletic field on July 30.

Officers Austin White and Joshua Foster promptly responded to the scene, with Officer White identifying the suspect vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Foxcroft Road. Officer Foster conducted a traffic stop while Officer White continued the investigation. The probe revealed that several ATV riders were involved in causing damage to the lawn, along with the vehicle. Further inspection showed extensive damage to the surrounding fields, but the athletic field remained protected by fencing.

Officer White used video footage and witness statements to identify some of those responsible for the damage. As a result of the investigation, 18 year old Elijah Neureuther of Houlton, 19 Year Old Logan Shaw of Littleton, 20 year old Colby Malone of Littleton, 20 year old Zachary Anderson of Presque Isle, and 21 year old Nicholas Craig of Houlton face charges and are pending a court appearance.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

