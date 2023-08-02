Annual Peanut Carnival brings fun to Houlton Community as the summer draws near to a close

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Peanut Carnival Parade was held in the town of Houlton today. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

The Peanut Carnival is back in the town of Houlton, the event is held every year by the Houlton Rec Department. It brings the community together for some fun and of course, peanuts.

Owen Gallop, Houlton Parks and Recreation Director, says “The Peanut Carnival and the parade started in about 1965. It’s been going on for awhile now, we have a just for kids program throughout the summer. We have them run the games, and it’s all about you coming to the gate, you pay, you get a bag of peanuts, and that is how you play all the games. You pay with peanuts, and then you win peanuts. It’s a lot of fun, our kids look forward to running the games every year.”

The Houlton Recreation Department holds this every year at the end of the summer to close out the “Just for Kids” program. The Peanut Carnival has some fun things in store over the next few days.

Owen Gallop: “We got the parade today, we got a couple floats, we got our king and queen candidates. Tomorrow Thursday August 3rd, we will have the carnival and we have all the games. You pay with peanuts, we will have a king and queen coordination going on that night. So throughout the carnival you can vote for your different age group of king and queens and we crown them that night.”

For the kids, the Peanut Carnival is an event they look forward to every year.

Drake Lynds, Participant, says “I didn’t know about it when I first started, but I heard of it and then I was really excited for it. I like hanging out with my friends and just having fun.”

Alison Fagnant, Participant, says “It’s fun just to see how people react when they see a group of kids just walking down, throwing out peanuts, riding on their bikes, cars, and also there is a great group of people, staff, that make it just as enjoyable and friends they are walking with you and you dress up and its super fun.”

Gallop says seeing the kids having fun makes this event special.

Owen Gallop: “What makes this event so special is definitely the kids, the kids enjoy it, they are so involved and they look forward to it every year. And just having the support from the community, it’s just so great.”

Even though the summer is coming to a close for the “Just for Kids” Program, many were able to enjoy a tradition that will continue on for years to come. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.