A Closer Look: Electricity Regulation

Electricity regulation might sound like a complex subject for most of us, but who really takes charge of the rules governing utilities and who maintains the balance between safe, adequate service and fair rates for both customers and utilities? NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard delves into the roles of two government organizations to discover how they navigate the maze of regulation, disputes, and affordability.

In Northern Maine the supply of electricity to our grid comes from New Brunswick Power. Your electric utility that handles billing, transmission, and distribution of the electricity to your home is Versant unless you are part of a smaller Consumer Owned Utility such as Van Buren Light and Power or Houlton Water Company. But who makes the rules when it comes to electricity regulation here in the state and who advocates and ensures fair treatment and rates on behalf of ratepayers? The answers to those questions lie with the Maine Public Utilities Commission and the Office of the Public Advocate.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that there’s safe, adequate, reasonable service that’s provided at rates that are just and reasonable to both the customers and the utilities.”

Phillip Bartlett, Chairman of the Maine Public Utilities Commission is describing his office’s role as regulators for the State of Maine. The PUC regulates electricity, water, and natural gas utilities state-wide. As regulators, their role is to act impartially to ensure both the utility and ratepayer are given the best outcome of a ruling. Utilities, like Versant, must go before the Public Utilities Commission in order to adjust rates.

“Our role is more of an adjudicatory , so we are taking in the evidence in the rate case, for example, hearing evidence from all the parties, our staff will ask a lot of discovery. Ultimately the three Commissioners have to deliberate and decide what is fair and reasonable to all parties in the case. So we are always looking out for ratepayers in a very mindful of issues around affordability and the impacts on various groups of ratepayers, but our mandate is broader than that. We also have to make sure that rates are just and reasonable for the utility so that they can continue to provide that safe, reasonable and adequate service.”

“When the Public Utilities Commission raises utility rates, our phones start ringing more. We have a consumer advisor and we get, you know, sometimes hundreds of calls a month from ratepayers.”

William Harwood, Public Advocate for the State says his office’s role resembles a law firm more than a government office, representing ratepayers in front of the Public Utilities Commission, the Legislature, and occasionally federal agencies and courts.

“The way I think of it is we are a small law firm inside state government that represents ratepayers where their interests are at issue, and we try and do that as well as we can. In contrast, the Public Utilities Commission weighs the our advocacy as well as the advocacy from the utilities, and they get to call the balls and strikes. We just advocate for ratepayers. And we try and get them relief where we can, we try and get them in touch with agencies that can provide low income relief. We sometimes get them in touch with efficiency Maine trust to help them manage their electricity consumption more efficiently and effectively. We also get just a number of billing disputes, confusion over the bill, the bill they believe is wrong. It’s incorrect. The meter wasn’t read correctly and so we get a lot of that. "

Both Bartlett and Harwood agree that though utility regulation can be a confusing process for ratepayers, having a basic knowledge of the regulation process can help ratepayers to understand the WHY and HOW behind a rate increase. Both also offer their websites as resources for those seeking more information.

https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/home

https://www.maine.gov/meopa/

