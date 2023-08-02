Entrepreneurial Resources in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Starting a small business may be overwhelming, but Aroostook County has experts with plenty of resources to help entrepreneurs start their small business dreams on a good footing.

LaNiece Sirois· Executive Director · Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce: “So when people decide that they want to open a business they want to write a business plan that kind of thing you would go like to new ventures Maine or to NMDC to get started.”

Opening a small business or thinking about being your own boss may be intimidating but Aroostook County has motivated people and agencies with knowledge and information to help those with an entrepreneurial bug get started. The Southern Aroostook Development Corporation and Northern Maine Development Commission have resources that service small businesses in Aroostook County from the Southern to the Northernmost part of the County.

Johanna Johnston-Executive Director of Southern Aroostook Development Corporation: “It’s an amazing service for people because it’s absolutely free. Here we offer business consultation. I help people kind of give them that the first initial business plan template helps them connect with resources. Depending on what their needs are I connect them with some of our board members or investors that are experts in a certain field that might help them. We call them a strike team, and they give them advice and help them get started.”

Dan Umphrey-Business Advisor Northern Maine Development Commission: “We assist in putting together and preparing cash flow projections which are just an invaluable tool for any kind of business, whether it’s a small ma and pa operation to a business with 100 employees. So, a lot of what we do is assisting people who don’t maybe have any experience in starting a business. We make sure (to not just) provide those things to them but teach them and work with them in preparing those things so when they are out operating their business, they already have that knowledge to get through start-up issues.”

Both Southern Aroostook Development Corporation and Northern Maine Development Commission have various resources to help community members before they even begin their small business journey.

