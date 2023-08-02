Follow-Up Friday: Technology in Healthcare

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -From Typewriters, to Computer Keyboards, and Now the use of A.I…. Technology in healthcare has evolved exponentially in the past 40 years. In this week’s Follow up Friday, Corey Bouchard takes a look at some of the changes, and what we can expect going forward.

Dr. Brian Adrian is a Primary Care Physician at the Fort Fairfield Health Center and the Regional Chief Informatics Officer for Northern Light Health. He says that in the past 40 years, health records transitioning from paper to digital has not only saved time and money, technology advancements have also made it easier for doctors in different healthcare facilities to access the latest information for their patients.

Dr. Adrian says, “Most electronic health record systems are localized for centralized to a given institution, so AR Gould and Northern Light have their system, but there’s been a big effort, a lot of improvement in getting various systems to talk to each other through a health information exchange. We have almost a separate medical record health information exchange in the form of something called HealthInfoNet, which most institutions participate in. So if I’m sitting in my office in Fort Fairfield and I want to see or need to look up a CT report from Cary Medical Center Health.”

Aside from the digitalization of health records, another technology Dr. Adrian says is currently being used in healthcare is artificial intelligence.

Dr. Adrian says, “So artificial intelligence is already in healthcare pretty ubiquitously. What artificial intelligence is for clinical medicine, perhaps not artificial intelligence, but assistive intelligence, and this assists us with going through large volumes of medical records and getting the required information. It helps us recognize patterns physically in CT and MR’s, separate the good from the bad, and helps the provider choose one of the many potentially right paths for treating illness.”

Dr. Adrian thinks that AI will continue to have an ever-advancing role in healthcare and adds there is a project to involve AI directly in patient care in the coming months.

Dr. Adrian says, “I think over time AI or machine learning or whatever you want to call it is going to be an incredibly valuable assistive device for the medical provider. It’s going to be an engagement tool to communicate between the provider and the patient. So, for instance, if a patient has diabetes, we actually have something coming on in the next couple of months that uses AI to learn how the patient is doing, what they need, and coach them to do better with their diabetes, and that’ll be available through the patient portal.”

While technology has changed a lot in the past 40 years, Dr. Adrian says patient care will always be a priority.

