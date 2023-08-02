Medical Monday: National Immunization Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - August is National Immunization awareness month. Vanessa Symonick spoke to a manager of quality control and infectious diseases to discuss the importance of staying up to date on vaccines in this week’s Medical Monday.

Julie Tutt: " Really the best way to prevent disease is through vaccines rather than having to get it and having to manage the symptoms, so we have national immunization month to celebrate the immunizations we have and it’s perfect timing”.

National Immunization month is observed in August to highlight the importance of staying up to date on your immunizations. Julie Tutt a manager of quality and infection prevention at AR Gould says the need for vaccines starts at a young age.

Tutt: " So your MMR that’s really given when you’re a child as well as the varicella vaccine. There is also vaccines that you get when you’re a little bit older such as the HPV vaccine. You start qualifying for that when you’re about eleven years old and then the meningococcal vaccine. That’s when you’re usually in your early teens.”

For patients older than 65 she also recommends patients get the Shingrix vaccine and the pneumococcal vaccine if you are immunocompromised. Other vaccines are recommended annually for patients of all ages like the influenza vaccine according to the CDC which Tutt says can be crucial in preventing illness.

Tutt: “I strongly recommend the annual influenza vaccine. Obviously because it’s better to prevent than to actually have to treat it and manage the symptoms when you get it. Especially if you are someone who you know is at risk for severe disease related to influenza”.

Tutt says when it comes to vaccines, when in doubt, consult your primary physician .

Tutt: “I really would just recommend a follow up with your provider and make sure that you are up to date with your immunizations. If you’re not, contact your provider, talk with them what the best option is if the vaccine is right for you”.

She goes on to say that the CDC does have a vaccine quiz on their website that can be taken for both adults and children to check which vaccines you may need to have scheduled. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

