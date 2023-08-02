Plenty of Sunshine Today, Rain Showers Return Late Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We are once again waking up to temperatures below average. Most spots started off this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s because of clearing skies continuing from overnight.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the are of high pressure responsible for providing the sunshine this morning and that will also extend into the afternoon and evening. However, we do have our next system right on our doorstep and that will allow clouds to increase as soon as we head into the daytime tomorrow. That keeps our weather pattern more unsettled through the first half of the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Below average temperatures stick around this afternoon eventually reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, we see few if any clouds develop through the course of the morning and into the afternoon. Because there will be plenty of sunshine, it is shaping up to be the best day out of the work week. As we head into the overnight hours, we see a slight increase in cloud cover resulting in more sunshine to start the day tomorrow. Overall, overnight lows look to spend another evening bottoming out into the upper 40s and low 50s with the possibility of some patchy areas of fog developing.

Smoke & Haze Forecast (WAGM)

Highs slowly climb back towards the average high mark by tomorrow afternoon with most spots reaching the mid to upper 70s. Given that we will see more sunshine during the morning and early afternoon, I wouldn’t be surprised if we reach our high temperatures early on. When we do see more sunshine it is worth mentioning we may see a return to some haze in the skies associated with the wildfires in Western Canada. Anything we do see is expected to stay very light compared to areas in Southern New England. As we head further into the daytime, clouds will continue to increase out ahead of rain shower chances arriving with our next system late in the evening. As a result the chance for haze in the skies will quickly diminish. Friday is not expected to be a total washout, but you will want to make sure to mindful of some thunderstorm chances embedded within the showers that we do see going throughout the day.

