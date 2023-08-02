Stolen Cash Box from New Potatoes Farm Stand

New Potato stand sign
New Potato stand sign(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The New Potatoes farm stand on the Presque Isle road in Fort Fairfield had their proceeds stolen from them during the night. The police department said the lock to their earnings was broken and cleaned out. Vegetable stands around the county are taking some precautions while selling their goods, such as setting up cameras and storing their goods somewhere else during the night.

Kevin Grass from Grass Family Farms said, “Ultimately, that’s what people are probably after is the cash box. We empty ours a couple of times a day, and I’m sure other people probably do the same. If somebody has a break-in or has an issue --with social media-- it doesn’t take that long to find out who had a problem and what happened and to be on the lookout.”

Bernice Monahan from Skonieczny Farms vegetable stand said, “Last year, I did hear of several that do have the lock boxes, and it’s based on the honor system. And they have had a lot of problems and, to me, I don’t think that’s right. It’s not fair to the farmers because they work very hard. And people who think it’s fun to go and do this for the fun of it. Steal the vegetables, steal the cash boxes, it’s not a good thing because it’s taking away from these farmers’ families.”

The Fort Fairfield PD is asking if anyone has seen anything suspicious last night or may know who the suspect is who stole from the New Potatoes farm stand, to give them a call at 472-3808

