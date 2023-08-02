Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, with Cloud Cover and Shower Chances Returning by Tomorrow Night

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw a wonderful day across the county today with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. The area of high pressure responsible for this will still be close enough to the region tomorrow to allow for plenty of sunshine to start the day tomorrow, before cloud cover and shower chances return for the afternoon and evening hours. The low pressure system responsible for shower chances will continue to push eastward during the day tomorrow, but ends up stalling out to our west. This will leave us with another Gloomy day on the way for Friday, with the bigger question being if the low pressure hangs around for the first half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clearing skies lasting into tomorrow morning, leaving us with a calm night overall across the county. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s once again. This will be one of the last cooler nights in this stretch, with overnight lows expected to warm up over next few days. One of the factors contributing to this will be the southwesterly winds that are expected to be light during the overnight hours tonight, but will eventually pick up going into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine and nice weather. That doesn’t last long, as cloud cover approaches western parts of the county late morning, eventually spreading over eastern areas during the afternoon hours. Shower chances hold off for most areas during the afternoon, with the best chance to see some showers being over western areas. The shower threat eventually spreads eastward tomorrow night, resulting in cloudy skies and scattered to widespread showers waking up Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s for most places across the county. Southerly winds could be gusty at times during the afternoon hours, but will help to funnel warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Dobbins
Easton Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Infant Son
Houlton Parks & Recreation Program Director Marie Carmichael retires after over 40 years of...
Longtime Houlton Parks & Recreation Program Director retires after 40+ years
Houlton Police
Drug Arrest Leads to Conviction
MGN police lights
Theft Leads to Drug Bust
Suspects face charges following incident at the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians athletic field

Latest News

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 8-02-23 PM
Today's Highs
Plenty of Sunshine Today, Rain Showers Return Late Week
Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 8-2-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
Enjoy the Sunshine! Cooler Temperatures Last into the Weekend