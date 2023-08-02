Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, with Cloud Cover and Shower Chances Returning by Tomorrow Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw a wonderful day across the county today with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. The area of high pressure responsible for this will still be close enough to the region tomorrow to allow for plenty of sunshine to start the day tomorrow, before cloud cover and shower chances return for the afternoon and evening hours. The low pressure system responsible for shower chances will continue to push eastward during the day tomorrow, but ends up stalling out to our west. This will leave us with another Gloomy day on the way for Friday, with the bigger question being if the low pressure hangs around for the first half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows clearing skies lasting into tomorrow morning, leaving us with a calm night overall across the county. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s once again. This will be one of the last cooler nights in this stretch, with overnight lows expected to warm up over next few days. One of the factors contributing to this will be the southwesterly winds that are expected to be light during the overnight hours tonight, but will eventually pick up going into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine and nice weather. That doesn’t last long, as cloud cover approaches western parts of the county late morning, eventually spreading over eastern areas during the afternoon hours. Shower chances hold off for most areas during the afternoon, with the best chance to see some showers being over western areas. The shower threat eventually spreads eastward tomorrow night, resulting in cloudy skies and scattered to widespread showers waking up Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s for most places across the county. Southerly winds could be gusty at times during the afternoon hours, but will help to funnel warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

