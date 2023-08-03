Electric vehicle charging infrastructure expanding as Aroostook County prepares for future

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - As electric vehicle technology grows, so does its reach, with new charging stations like those installed in Limestone and Madawaska this summer helping to plug-in Aroostook County.

There are currently 11 public charging stations and 17 ports total in Aroostook County, according to Efficiency Maine’s Charging Station Locator. All are registered as level 2 chargers, meaning they accrue anywhere from 14 to 37 miles per hour of charge depending on the car and voltage of the charger.

“One of the big reasons that we wanted to do this was to make to available when the big push for EV does come to the area,’ Chuck Kelly, chairman of the Limestone Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees said.

Kelley oversaw the effort to acquire the charging stations in Limestone, which are located in the parking lot of the water and sewer district building. They were funded through an Efficiency Maine grant and installed in late May.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there right now for people to own EV cars and not a lot of places to charge them,” Kelly said. “So we’re looking to be one of those places that can provide that service.”

Efficiency Maine Executive Director Michael Stoddard said that infrastructure will continue to grow in the area.

“We’ve awarded grants for more than 100 sites across the state,” Stoddard said. “We were limiting eligibility to rural areas, so that would certainly apply to most of The County.”

Stoddard said more level two chargers will be added this summer, with grants awarded to fund the installation of level three, “fast,” chargers along route one in the summer of 2024.

“The priority corridors in the county are (I)95 leading up to (Route) 1, and then (Route) 11 up through Ashland,” Stoddard said.

Efficiency Maine has already awarded grants for high-speed chargers in Fort Kent, Van Buren and Presque Isle and are about to award grants for high-speed chargers in Houlton, Ashland and Medway, Stoddard says.

“Those are approximately 50-mile gaps,” Stoddard said. “And these cars will mostly go 200 miles, so you should have multiple options before you even get down to Bangor.”

With the infrastructure beginning to go in place, how many electric vehicles are actually on County roads? In part two of this series, we’ll look at EV use in the area.

