Free wellness checks available throughout the next two months

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - All Medicare patients can receive a free wellness check at Northern Light AR Gould’s Wellness Visit fairs. These checks are recommended by Medicare as they promote preventative healthcare.

Rather than speaking with physicians about one specific issue, these fair days are designed to be general check-ins that allow patients to focus on preventing future health issues. Patients can use the time to discuss medical and family history and medications, work on a preventive health plan, or screen for things such as fall risks and depression. In a region where there is an aging population, Ruth Hanson, the Manager of Clinical Operations, stresses the importance of this kind of preventative care.

Hanson explains, “A Medicare Annual Wellness visit is focused around health prevention and a health risk assessment. So what we look at are routine screenings for mood, we look at the safety of your home, we look through your social history, your medical history, allergies and medications. We really take a comprehensive look at where are you now, what do we anticipate your needs will be in the next year, in the next five years, and then we help to plan for those. It’s focused on prevention, not necessarily treating a disease.”

Hanson further clarified why preventative healthcare is important, stating, “Particularly, as patients transition into Medicare, we know that needs change, and sometimes they change rapidly. So these visits are covered by Medicare every year. And what we look at is: how can we promote your health? How can we improve it? And how can we prevent any kind of decline? It’s a good opportunity to look at are you due for any screenings such as breast cancer screenings or colonoscopy.”

At the wellness checks, physicians will ask questions about patients ability to access healthcare and maintain a safe lifestyle. “We can also look at safety within your home” Hanson says. “Do you have mobility needs? Do you need help in your home? These are all things that can help to keep a patient healthy, and safe, and prevent issues.”

Northern Light AR Gould hosted three fair days throughout the month of July that brought in over 200 patients and will continue to run them throughout August and September.

The dates include: August 3, 8, and 9; and September 12, 13, and 20.

