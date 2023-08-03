A Hazy and Sunny Start, Shower Chances Return This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Current Smoke (WAGM)

Good morning everyone. We were off to another cool start this morning with temperatures sitting into the 40s. While we are starting the morning off on more of a sunnier note, you may notice a bit of a haze in the skies associated with the wildfires in Western Canada. I’m not expecting this to impact our air quality, due to rain shower chances returning by this evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the area of high pressure responsible for providing the region with the sunshine yesterday and into this morning. As it slides to the south, it will usher in cloud cover ahead of our next system. The main center of low pressure continues to sit well to the north and as a result, rain shower activity this evening will remain scattered in nature. More steadier showers will develop going throughout tomorrow.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Given that we are dealing with more sunshine early on, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our high temperatures fairly early on. Going hour by hour for you, clouds will increase by the time we head into the mid to late morning. The best chance for scattered showers developing will be centered towards the evening commute. Anything we do see will stay very light and moderate in nature resulting in minimal rainfall accumulations. Shower chances continue overnight with lows falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Tomorrow will the best chance for seeing more steadier rain showers develop. Most of the shower activity we will see during the morning hours will be scattered before coming more widespread by the afternoon and evening. As steady showers continue to push through the region, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an isolated storm or heavy downpour. This results in the bulk of the rainfall accumulation occurring tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will spend another day below average reaching the low to middle 70s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

