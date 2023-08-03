New program brings support to Aroostook County Jail inmates

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A new government funded program seeks to lower the recidivism rates here in the County.

The Aroostook County Action Program has started a new program with the Aroostook County Jail where they’re sending people into the jail to help inmates find employment and educational opportunities up to 12 months prior to their release.

Heidi Rackliffe, the Director of Programs at Aroostook County Action Program, explained how the new funding for this program will be used. She says, “Luckily we have received some funding from the US Department of Labor, specifically the QUEST program, which allows us the ability to go into the jail itself and work with inmates up to 12 months prior to their release to be able to provide services and support for them to give the best availability to either employment or training after their release date.”

Starting this month, ACAP will send two staff members into the County jail every week. “We’re really looking forward to hopefully reducing the recidivism rate by providing the service prior to an individual release, and feel that it can be positive for the environment and community we live in,” Rackliffe says.

Once individuals are hired by a business, ACAP will pay for eight weeks of employment for the individual. The goal is for the temporary employment to provide the individual with skills, experience, and a reference for when they look to future employment. The business will not be required to take on the employee permanently after this period but will have the option to do so. “Workforce is needed now more than ever,” Rackliffe says. “and in order for us to meet up with the workforce demands that exist, we’re going to need to have employers and businesses looking at a different type of workforce.”

Rackliffe explains, incarcerated individuals often face many challenges when they get out of jail due to stigmatization and barriers in place due to their past sentence. She says, “One of the most challenging thing we see in community action agency is when somebody is released and they want to make that life change. It doesn’t matter how bad they want it, unfortunately they’re most used to doors being shut frequently than they are being open.”

Nate Voisine, a Peer Coordinator for the program, is one of the staff members who will be going into the County jail every week. As someone who has previously been incarcerated, Voisine says that he hopes his experience will be beneficial to individuals who want to gain employment or further their education after they get out. “I feel like it gives them a bit of actual hope” he says. “It’s not just somebody telling them ‘oh, you can get a job’ or ‘we can help you with schooling’ but it’s somebody they can see, somebody who has actually been in their shoes, succeed, and it gives them a little bit of hope that they can succeed.”

ACAP said that this program aims to not only help those who are incarcerated but to support the whole community as it will look to address staffing shortages across the County. Additionally, ACAP expressed, “This funding is set to target long term unemployed individuals and historically marginalized and underserved populations to have equitable access to safe, well-paying jobs, and addresses workforce shortages as a result of the pandemic.” Rackliffe clarified that all people from underserved populations are eligible for this program.

