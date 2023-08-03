Shower Chances Tomorrow Leave us with an Unsettled and Gloomy Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After more sunshine to start the day today, we’ve seen some changes during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover began to work its way in from west to east during the early afternoon hours, with cloud cover arriving over eastern areas during the mid afternoon. Showers have been working their way through the northern half of the county, but have been light in nature for the most part. This light scattered shower activity continues during the overnight hours tonight, leaving us with more gloomy weather on the way for tomorrow. An area of low pressure is setting up just to our west, and stalls out to the west of us during the day tomorrow. This will keep shower chances in the forecast going into the first part of the weekend, until high pressure returns along with nicer weather for the second half.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances continue during the overnight hours tonight. Not everyone will see shower activity all at once, however some places will see on and off showers during the overnight and into Friday morning. With cloud cover in place tonight, low temperatures aren’t expected to cool off a whole lot. Low temperatures for most spots are expected to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most places. Southerly winds could be gusty at times during the overnight hours tonight, helping to keep mild and muggy air in place by tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with shower chances during the morning hours. The latest computer model runs show some showers tapering off late morning, leaving us with a brief break in the showers during the early afternoon hours. Showers likely fill back in over eastern areas during the afternoon, and last into the evening hours tomorrow. A line of showers and thunderstorms tries to develop late in the evening, but it results in more widespread rain showers and downpours moving through tomorrow night into the first part of Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up, with high temperatures reaching the mid and upper 60s for most places. Southerly winds continue to have an impact going into the afternoon hours, with winds gusting over 25 mph in any downpours that we see during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall potential with this system remains on the moderate side for most places in the county. Rainfall between a half an inch to as much as an inch an three quarters is possible depending on where you are in the county. The latest computer model runs are keeping the heavier precipitation centered over western and southern parts of the county. Places through central Aroostook have the best chance of seeing lower end amounts, between a half an inch to as much as an inch of rain possible by the time we get to Sunday.

NWS WPC Rainfall Potential (Friday-Sunday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.