Throwback Thursday - Northern Maine Fair ‘84

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - We often look back at the good old days with fondness and nostalgia, especially when it comes to the fun and excitement of community events. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, Brian Bouchard takes us back to a day of record breaking attendance at the Northern Maine Fair.

In a world now filled with digital distractions, community gatherings and events, like the Northern Maine Fair provide an opportunity to create memories with family and friends that can last a lifetime. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1984 where WAGM Reporter Laurie Quinlivan captures the highlights of that year’s fair, and the perspectives of some of the folks who attended that day.

It only rained once during fair week, and that was on Thursday when less than 2500 people came through these gates. But yesterday was a different story. Kind of like today. It was fair weather and more than 8500 people showed up for a new fair record.

“Yesterday was a record-breaking fair. it was the best day of any day that we’ve ever had of any northern Maine fair.”

Allen says harness racing, the boxcar Willie concerts and Smokies Half Dollar Day are all reasons Friday’s attendance was so high. The numbers on today’s crowd aren’t in yet.

“We got here early this morning. We’ve just been walking around enjoying the sights. Up to the grandstand over there, just watching the kids and having fun, that’s all.”

“Man, I think it’s great why all the excitement, Ferris wheel and stuff”

Allen says the average cost of a ride here is $0.95. Some parents think that’s too much.

“Well, I think it’s smaller and smaller every year and I think it’s costing more.”

“What cost more to get in?”

“To get in to get the kids on the rides and it seems to be more of a hassle now and it used to be fun.”

Of course, some people don’t come for the rides.

“Like the tractor pull.”

“I don’t know. I come to. Watch the pulls, mostly.”

And coming up on tomorrows follow up Friday, Corey Bouchard has a look at what people can expect from this years Northern Maine Fair

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.