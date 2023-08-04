Back to School Readiness Post-Secondary Edu. Edition

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - As summer is concluding and families are planning their end-of-summer trips, the staff from The University of Maine at Fort Kent and the University of Maine in Presque Isle say now is the time to begin preparing for the fall semester. Especially for students who are heading to college for the first time.

Susan Dubay, the Director of Student Support Services at UMFK, says, “The first and foremost thing that I am going to say that you need to do is you need to check your email. I really encourage you to get in touch with your advisors to make sure that you are on the right track for your enrollment if there are any needs or things that you need to provide, they’re going to let you know.”

Students and parents are also encouraged to think of financial aid. The Associate Director of Financial Aid at (UMPI), Laurie Boucher, says preparation is vital and highly recommends searching for scholarships that may be available. Boucher says, “Look at your bill make a plan, and determine if you should save a percentage of your check. Apply for scholarships, that’s a lot of ways to reduce your student loan debt a lot of scholarships go unclaimed, and check everywhere, check with your employers check with your town offices check with your banks a lot of scholarships go through them and sometimes they are renewable and so you know the next 3-4 years you will have a renewable scholarship and you can have that as part of your plan.”

Both Dubay and Boucher say being as prepared as possible before stepping into the classroom or even on campus will help ensure a successful semester once classes officially start.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.