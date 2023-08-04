County kids showcase their summer art

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Wintergreen Arts Center, in partnership with the Presque Isle Housing Authority and the Presque Isle Recreation and Parks, hosted a Summer Arts Showcase event that featured art pieces young artists in Aroostook County.

The showcase was a part of this month’s First Friday Art Walk, and all the art at the event was made during the center’s summer camps. Gretchen Violet, the coordinator of the event, spoke about one of the art displays at the showcase. “One of our camps that we had during the summer sessions was our Unicorn and Dragon camp that was led by Ms. Shay,” Violet said. “The kiddos got to decide if they wanted to be dragons or unicorns that week – this is one of the creations they made. This is really a mixed media piece, which we love – we’ve got some watercolor there, construction paper, there’s some foam with sparkles on it. Each kid created theirs themselves – everyone’s was different, and that’s kind of what we really love about all of this.”

Steven, a returning camp-goer, explained why he comes back to the camps every year. He said, “They like to change it up every year, and it’s overall just a fun thing to do and a good experience.” Steven continued, “I did every camp I could [this year] – as long as I wasn’t too old, I did it.”

Children and their families came out to the public event to view the work the kids had worked on all summer.

