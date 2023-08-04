Junior Golfers Shine at Aroostook County Junior Invitational

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Country Club buzzed with activity Thursday as junior golfers of different ages and skill levels hit the course for the annual Aroostook County Junior Invitational.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Reporting: “On Thursday morning, 26 young golfers from first grade to high school teed off here at the Presque Isle country club for the second annual Aroostook county Junior Invitational,

Matt Madore, Director of golf and General Manager, PICC: “We don’t emphasize too much on the competitiveness, in the high school division, it gets a little competitive, most of the kids are on high school golf teams around the county. As far as the little kids, we expanded this to first through fourth grade, just to try to get as many kids as possible, even if its your first time playing, we have mentors that go out with each group, just encourage, show them the ropes, its kind of a feeder system off of our Jr. clinics that we have on Friday’s and our Junior league that we have on Sunday nights”.

On the course, a delightful day unfolded as golfers from each division teed off from various distances and played varying numbers of holes. With individual objectives in focus, these dedicated players embraced the day with purpose and enthusiasm.

Harrison Bindoo, Junior Golfer:” The Most important goal is probably to have fun, second goal, try to play good”.

Sam Donahue, Junior Golfer:” Not do sudden death, hopefully get it onto green on One”.

Harrison Bindoo traveled from San Francisco, California, to spend the summer with his family in the area. He expressed that participating in tournaments like this one provides valuable learning experiences for him.

Harrison Bindoo:” If you don’t win, you literally get like more experience how to play and like, you get like more educated basically of how tournaments work basically”.

These young golfers aspire to carry their passion for the game into the future.

Harrison Bindoo: I kind of want to be in the PGA when i grow up because, i don’t really want to do like anymore like sports that you have to like; like basketball and football. I don’t want to do those sports where you get like tackled over, i just want to be a chill person”.

Sam Donahue:” I’m really hoping to play it throughout my entire life. I trusted it with half life, alot of my life”.

Madore aims to expand the Junior golf community, fostering similar tournaments at other courses.

Matt Madore:” Ultimate goal would be that , four to five of the area courses, even into Canada that would take this model, create their own event, and then we could all coordinate and have it every couple of weeks. We could create kind of a Aroostook County, Western New Brunswick tour, just to get these kids out playing more, playing different courses, and just growing the game, thats the ultimate goal is growing the game”.

Madore emphasizes that these tournaments provide a valuable opportunity for golfers to actively engage with courses, learn the game, and compete with diverse peers. His hope is that these experiences will attract a growing number of young athletes to the sport.

Jonathon Eigenmann, newssource sports.

