Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Circle) - The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is set to honor country superstar Keith Urban as one of its newest inductees.

During the upcoming ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 11, the country hitmaker will be inducted under the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category.

In addition to his induction, newly announced inductees include Kix Brooks, one-half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn, along with Casey Beathard and David Lee Murphy in the contemporary songwriter category.

Also joining the prestigious ranks is Rafe Van Hoy, who is being honored in the veteran songwriter category.

In a news conference held at Nashville’s historic Columbia Studio A, Urban fondly reminisced about his humble beginnings in Nashville, reflecting on his first visit to the iconic Bluebird Café and the precious time he spent in the writing rooms along Music Row.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honor of being inducted alongside the talented Brooks.

“Kix was one of the first that came along, who sat at (Nashville venue) Jack’s Guitar Bar to hear me play, and later took me on tour. He’s been a champion ever since. I’m honored to be here with you,” Urban said to Brooks.

Since its establishment in 1970, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has been a beacon of recognition for Music City’s most esteemed songwriters.

The hall of fame has proudly inducted 235 talented individuals into their prestigious ranks, including legendary names like Bill Anderson, Bobby Braddock, Garth Brooks, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Don and Phil Everly, Harlan Howard, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Cindy Walker and Fred Rose, among others.

