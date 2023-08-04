Missing Virginia man found in New Sweden after getting lost looking for moose tracks

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) - A missing 64-year-old Virginia man was located in New Sweden by a Game Warden and K9. He was found on August 3, 2023 after he became lost behind the vacation house he was renting.

Donald Cook, from Harrisburg, Virginia, got lost while looking for moose tracks. His family reported him missing at approximately 10:15pm on August 2, 2023, after they returned to their rental home and could not find him.

Cook’s family searched for him for several hours and were joined by multiple game wardens after they reported him missing. K9 Gordon and Game Warden Preston Pomerleau found Cook just after 1:00am after searching the wooded area for nearly two hours.

Cook was dehydrated and cold when found. He was examined by emergency medical personnel from Caribou Ambulance but did not need to be transported to the hospital. He was released that night.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Caribou Ambulance.

