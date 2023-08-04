More Storm Chances Tomorrow, Sunshine Returns Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday evening everyone. We certainly have seen a gloomy day overall with off and on shower chances. Shower chances are expected to continue throughout the evening further adding to our rainfall totals overnight tonight. We set our high temperatures very early on this morning with temperatures struggling to make it past the middle 60s.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Evening’s Weather Setup continues to show the main center of low pressure sitting well to the northwest and it has been slow moving. As it touches the region, it will provide rain shower chances overnight with the possibility for an isolated rumble of thunder. Thunderstorm chances are also likely tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this evening, a lot of the shower activity we do see will be fairly scattered in nature. Most the showers will be centered towards areas to the south with some chances for a localized heavy downpour. The final round of showers will push through the region during the early morning hours of tomorrow leaving us with some lingering cloud cover briefly. That puts our overnight lows into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SPC Outlook (WAGM)

Tomorrow we spend yet another day with below average highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see more areas of filtered sunshine in store for the late morning and into the early afternoon, but that will also provide the fuel for some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. The storm prediction center has shaded in the areas most favorable for a severe thunderstorm developing and that does include the entire county. However, I think anything we do see will only have the possibility of creating some gusty winds and some localized heavier downpours. As we see the final rounds of showers and storms push through the region, clouds will clear out again leading us to clearing skies by the overnight hours. Rain totals between this evening and tomorrow look to vary depending on where you are in the region. The bulk of the rain accumulation will likely occur overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Localized higher totals are possible in areas where we see more thunderstorms develop. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with a brief return to plenty of sunshine, but it will continue to be paired with some below average temperatures.

