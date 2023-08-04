Off and On Shower Chances Today, Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We’ve seen much warmer temperatures compared to where we were the past couple of mornings and that is because of an increase in cloud cover and a return to some shower activity.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The main area of low pressure responsible for ushering in this morning’s showers is continuing to sit well to our north. As it continues to advance to the northeast it will bring us some more steadier rain showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing. This same system will keep our weather pattern more unsettled going into the first half of the weekend as well with some additional chances for some isolated thunderstorms.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon stay below average reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Even though there will be many chances for showers going throughout the daytime, I’m not expecting it to be a total washout. Going hour by hour for you, any shower activity we do see early on this morning will remain light to scattered in nature. There will be some chances for some localized heavier bands by mid to late morning. The best chance for more steadier rain showers developing will be centered towards mid to late afternoon and into the early evening. That will also likely be the greatest chance for an isolated rumble of thunder. Showers become lighter as they slowly taper off overnight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. As a result, lows will bottom out into the upper 50s and low 60s.

WPC Rain (WAGM)

In terms of rainfall accumulations, the bulk of the accumulation will likely occur during this afternoon and evening. The highest of totals will lie in areas that pick up on some localized heavy downpours and in areas to the west where we have seen the bulk of the shower activity this morning.

SPC Outlook (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs slowly climb towards the average high mark reaching the low to middle 70s. Given that we will see some areas of filtered sunshine during the mid to late morning, it will provide the fuel for some thunderstorm chances during the late afternoon and into the evening. The storm prediction center has shaded in the areas most favorable for severe thunderstorm development and while that does include the county, I’m not expecting these storms to become severe.

Have a great weekend and stay safe out there!

