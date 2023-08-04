Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Florida officials said remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing by family. (SOURCE: WWSB)
By Melissa Ratliff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The remains of a woman found in 2007 have been positively identified as a woman who was never reported missing, according to Florida officials.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from anyone familiar with the victim, who was identified as Jeana Burrus, or her husband, James Burrus.

Jeana Burrus’ remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court on Feb. 6, 2007.

WWSB reports the circumstances surrounding her death remained cold until November 2022. At that time, the sheriff’s office began working with DNA Labs International Inc. to use current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify Jeana Burrus.

Officials said the victim was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband and their son, James Burrus Jr.

Jeana Burrus was unemployed while her husband worked at a local body shop, according to officials. Her son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School during the 2005 and 2006 academic year.

Authorities said Jeana Burrus was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned, complicating the investigation into her death.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the public for help with uncovering details of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Dobbins
Easton Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter in Fentanyl Death of Infant Son
Start up Business resources in Aroostook County
Entrepreneurial Resources in Aroostook County
Houlton Parks & Recreation Program Director Marie Carmichael retires after over 40 years of...
Longtime Houlton Parks & Recreation Program Director retires after 40+ years
Suspects face charges following incident at the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians athletic field
Houlton Peanut Carnival
Annual Peanut Carnival brings fun to Houlton Community as the summer draws near to a close

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers body of Honduran migrant in Rio Grande; another body found near floating barrier
FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to stay in place
A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph and called his...
Officer cites teen driver going 132 mph
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida man who dropped appeals is executed for 1988 rape, hammer killing of nurse