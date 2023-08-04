Rev Your Engines: Cumberland Motor Club’s Loring Mega Autocross Ignites Excitement

Limestone, Maine (WAGM) - Start your cars and rev your engines, Tomorrow kicks off the Annual Cumberland Motor Club’s Loring Mega Autocross event at the expansive former Loring Air Force Base, one of the Northeast’s largest venues.

Russ Drazek, President of Cumberland Motor Club :” Autocross is one of the lowest risk and lowest cost form of Motorsport, and its essentially a precision driving competition, so we set up a course with traffic cones and the goal is to navigate through the course as fast as possible without hitting the cones”.

The Cumberland Motor Club returns to Limestone for its annual event, boasting a record 120 people who pre- registered for Saturday and nearly as many for Sunday. Racing runs from 9 am to 4 pm both days, attracting participants and spectators from Aroostook County and beyond. Utilizing Sports Car Club of America solo rules across several classes, the event promises exciting action and a chance to witness skilled drivers in action.

Russ Drazek:” We have daily driver commuter cars, we have custom built race cars, we have everything in-between, we have expensive cars, we have cheap cars, we have old rusty cars, we have shiny new cars. its a lot of fun to see the diversity of what people bring and see what they can do with them. It’s fun to have your daily driver and see what you can do and push it to its limits in a safe and controlled environment and obviously some people want to make a custom race car and get maximum level of performance so”.

Liam King, the club’s vice president, actively participates in the event with his Miata. He finds pleasure in offering ride-alongs and coaching individuals interested in the event, guiding them through every stage of the experience.

Liam King, Vice President of the Cumberland Motor Club:” A lot of tips I try to give people is to try not to shuffle steer, keep their hands on the wheel. Cause when you start letting go, its a lot harder to keep the car under control:’

The event shines as the autocross highlight, distinguished by its grand scale and the extensive course options it affords the club. It defies the conventions of a typical autocross, offering an extraordinary and distinctive experience.

Liam King:” with such a large event, its not like a typical autocross that’s held in a parking lot. Typically, 30 to 40 second run times, lot lower speeds, 30 to 50 mph if you’re lucky Versus, out here at Loring, its course times are upwards of 2 minutes and much higher sustained speeds throughout the whole event. it’s completely different idea of autocross where you go from 500 square foot parking lot to 3+ mile long runways and you know, the course is unlike no other its so much fun”.

Rain or shine, motorsports fans are putting the pedal to the metal at this awesome and fast, Loring mega autocross even.

Jonathon Eigenmann Newssource sports.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.