11 year old joins the Hole in one club.

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Most golfers never experience a hole in one during their lifetime. The odds of making a hole in one are 12,500 to one.

For an 11 year old in Houlton today was a special day. Gavin Bell aced the par 3 third hole with a three wood durng Junior golf class.

Gavin Bell:” I was like there is no way I just did this.”

Gavin Bell will have a story tell around the dinner table tonight. He recorded his first career hole in one

Bell:” I walked up to the tee box and took two practice swings. I hit the ball and it kind of curved right and we didn’t think much of it. We went up and I couldn’t find it so Jacob had just finished, and I said I can’t find it. Can you look in the hole and it was in the hole.”

Bell is the second youngster to make an ace during jr golf. Jacob Bushey did it in August of 2020.

(Dave Grant):” The unique part is Jacob Bushey was the first and Gavin is the second. They are best friends. They play golf together almost every day. That is really unique.”

Dave Grant said that he didn’t witness the hole in one, but that work got around very quickly.

Grant:” I was just heading up across the fairway and one of other instructors ran over to me and told that Gavin had a hole in one. They were all quite excited.”

Bell tried to duplicate the hole in one on camera, but wasn’t able to, but it did show that he has a very nice swing and could have a bright future in the sport. While this was his first career hole in one he said he has had other close encounters.

Bell:” I did like four days ago. How close were you then? Two feet.”

It’s been a challenging year for golfers this year with rain washing out several days, but Grant said a milestone like today makes it all worht while and that the golfers are looking forward to one more junior class.

Grant:” This year has been thought for us because of the weather. We lost a few days and we extended it out a couple more weeks. Next week is the end. We will go and have a little competiton and then we will have a big pizza party at the end.”

Bell and Grant both say there was a lot of excitement around the course after the ace.

Bell:” They were all pretty excited, but I think I was a little bit more.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.