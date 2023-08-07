Family Fun Day

Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine Book Give-Away During Family Fun Day
By Megan Waceken
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The rain didn’t damper spirits at the Annual Family Fun Day put on by Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

The event, in its fourth year, was held at the Community Center in Presque Isle and was free to all foster, adoptive and kinship families in Aroostook County. Many businesses and departments got involved in the event. The Northern Lighthouse provided lawn games for the children and families to use and the Presque Isle Police and Fire Department also joined in on the fun.

Bryant “A simple meal and gathering, bringing together that fellowship, it builds a community and it lets them know that there’s other folks out there who support them.  We’re expecting over 140 folks to show up, both adults and children so we’re really excited for it. And then the first responders the police department, ambulance and the fire department all show up. The Northern Lighthouse is here and they always help us to support families and they bring an array of games

Hatt “For many years now we have partnered with Foster Families of Maine to bring some activities to their family fun day. So we bring games like Giant Connect Four, stacking cup race games some corn hole just some activities that the families and kids can play with while they’re enjoying the fun event.”

There were also gifts for the kiddos who came, like backpacks, books and blankets.  According to Bryant the Family Fun Day is an important event for everyone --especially the children-- who participate.

