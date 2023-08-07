Heavy Rain Tomorrow and Wednesday Leads to Flooding Concerns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a mixed bag of weather over the weekend, more widespread rain showers and downpours are expected this week. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting off to our west this evening. This is expected to work eastward during the overnight hours tonight, bringing with it more widespread shower chances. Showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening, meaning we’ll have an increased chance to see some flooding between now and Wednesday evening. Cloud cover quickly exits the region Wednesday night, setting us up for the best day of the work week being Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Shower activity works into the region between now and midnight tonight. Most of the showers will be light to start off, but will eventually increase in intensity between now and tomorrow morning. Cloud cover and showers during the overnight hours will work to keep temperatures warmer than they would have otherwise been. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s for most places. Southeasterly winds could be gusty at times during the overnight hours, especially during any downpours between now and tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Showers continue during the day tomorrow. The latest computer model runs are hinting at some breaks in the steady shower activity tomorrow morning, meaning not everyone will be seeing downpours at the same time. Showers fill back in county-wide during the early afternoon hours, with some of the heaviest downpours falling late afternoon into the evening hours. Showers are expected to lighten up during the overnight hours, but shower activity will still be enough to cause impacts going into Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow are going to struggle to warm up into the lower to mid 60s by the afternoon hours. With rain showers and gusty winds expected for most if not the entire day, temperatures won’t move much between tomorrow morning and Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed southern parts of the county under a Flood Watch through early Wednesday morning. The best chance to see any flooding concerns with this storm will be within any downpours that we see during the day tomorrow. Flooding in prone areas is likely, especially with any excessive runoff that we see with showers and downpours tomorrow. The threat for flooding subsides late tomorrow night, with showers during the day Thursday not adding much in terms of additional rainfall.

Flood Watch (2 PM Tomorrow - 12 AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.