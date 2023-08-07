Increasing Clouds Throughout the Day, Rain Returns Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. After a dreary first half of the weekend with some showers and storms we eventually cleared things out and saw more sunshine yesterday. The sunshine has continued this morning, but I am expecting clouds to increase the further we go into the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a weaker area of high pressure sitting just over the downstate area. As it continues to weaken throughout the day, we have our next system on our doorstep. That will allow clouds to increase as soon as this afternoon. We likely won’t see a return to any rain shower activity until we turn things towards the early morning hours of tomorrow. This will also keep our high temperatures below average and our weather pattern more unsettled for most of the 8 day stretch.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, highs will eventually increase to the upper 60s and low 70s keeping with our trend of below average temperatures. Given that we are dealing with more sunshine right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if we reach our high temperatures fairly early on. Going hour by hour for you, we will see a slight increase in the cloud cover in area to the north fairly early, with the rest of the region seeing the cloud cover fill in by the lunchtime hours. During that point I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some spot showers. It will be tough to break from the cloud cover as we head into the mid to late evening hours because of our next system. We likely won’t see a return to some more organized showers until we get past midnight. By then we will be dealing with some more scattered light showers, before transitioning to some more widespread heavier bands. As a result lows will only fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

WPC Excessive Rain Outlook (WAGM)

I am expecting tomorrow to be more of a washout with widespread rain showers continuing throughout the day. Highs will struggle to make it past the middle 60s. The heaviest of rain will fall just past the lunchtime hours and that is also when I am expecting the bulk of the rainfall accumulation to lie. Because of this, the Weather Prediction Center has shaded the entire county into a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall. Models are trending at most areas picking up on between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall with some localized higher totals possible in some spots. We will continue to have updates on the rain both this evening and tomorrow morning.

