Local law enforcement take steps to improve mental health in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Steps are being taken by Local law enforcement to improve access to mental health resources in Aroostook County.

According to the 2022 Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment Report, mental health is a top priority for people in Aroostook County, yet there is a low availability of mental health providers. During 2016-2018, the rate of those who sought mental health care in an emergency department was significantly higher than the Maine average.

Law enforcement from across Aroostook County participated in a Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) program that aims to provide better mental health resources to individuals before they are at a point of crisis. The training was put on by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maine. According to NAMI’s website, the training program “develops a network of relationships between law enforcement, mental health providers, peers, families, and advocates to effectively produce a community-wide crisis response. Law enforcement takes on a supportive role to the mental health system by connecting individuals to community resources, reducing injuries and trauma to individuals experiencing a crisis, while diverting them from the criminal justice system.”

Hannah Longley, the Senior Clinical Director of NAMI Maine, explains why CIT is important for law enforcement: “CIT is a national best practice program that really brings together law enforcement and community resources, particularly mental health resources, on assisting officers and law enforcement in recognizing signs and symptoms that someone is struggling with their mental health”

The program aims to divert people dealing with a mental health disorder from the criminal justice system and instead to appropriate community resources. “Law enforcement, in particularly correctional settings, have become some of the highest providers of mental health services nationally, but definitely here in the state of Maine,” Longley says. “Roughly 20% of people who have a mental health challenge will have their first interaction with any system being the criminal justice system, so we really want to make sure that we’re able to divert away and divert to the appropriate resources and away from law enforcement whenever possible.”

The week-long training was offered at the Northern Maine Community College campus and was attended by members from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and the Presque Isle, Fort Kent and Fort Fairfield Police Departments.

Longley explained the importance of Aroostook County law enforcement participating in this program, stating, “Here in the County we really want to look at who are the resources that are providing services and how do we really ensure that individual needs are being identified and appropriately addressed by the appropriate systems, and the mental health systems, and again, the community resources that are around.”

Commander Peter Johnson, of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, agrees, and explains why he brought six people to the training. He states that the training is about safety for individuals and officers: “It’s also about de-escalation, so that when we do interact with individuals there’s a less likelihood that it’s going to result in some type of injury for the officer or the individual that we’re interacting with.”

Commander Johnson adds this training is particularly important to Aroostook County as more than half of the Aroostook County Jail population are dealing with a mental health or substance abuse disorder. “Being able to have our deputies be as prepared and as knowledgeable as possible can only result in a more positive outcome in the interactions we do have,” Commander Johnson says.

Many law enforcement officers across Aroostook County have achieved a CIT certification, including members from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent, Houlton, and Presque Isle Police Departments.

